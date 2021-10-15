Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Trading Up 4%

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)’s share price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.65 and last traded at $32.65. Approximately 6,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 871,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.39.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arconic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.25.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($4.36). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arconic news, Director E Stanley Oneal bought 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 19.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Arconic by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 12,015 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arconic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Arconic by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 372,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,284,000 after buying an additional 54,618 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arconic by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,273,000 after buying an additional 149,437 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

