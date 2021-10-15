Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMMU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,010,000.

Shares of RAMMU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,656. Aries I Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $11.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

