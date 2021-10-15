Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$53.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Aritzia from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Shares of ATZAF opened at $38.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.60. Aritzia has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $39.22.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

