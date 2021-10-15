Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.11.

Get Arvinas alerts:

ARVN opened at $87.77 on Thursday. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.90.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 1,599 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $140,727.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,133 shares of company stock worth $25,840,179. 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,008,000 after buying an additional 509,173 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.