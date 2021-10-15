Arweave (AR) Trading 16.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for about $52.98 or 0.00086277 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $1.77 billion and $26.69 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00021241 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000023 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

