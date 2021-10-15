ASD (ASD) Market Cap Hits $277.45 Million

ASD (CURRENCY:ASD) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 15th. ASD has a market capitalization of $277.45 million and $4.52 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ASD has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. One ASD coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00044688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.16 or 0.00216057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00095014 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

ASD Coin Profile

ASD is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

