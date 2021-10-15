Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives GBX 5,341.33 Average PT from Analysts

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,341.33 ($69.78).

AHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,280 ($68.98) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,700 ($74.47) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

AHT traded up GBX 104 ($1.36) on Thursday, reaching GBX 5,818 ($76.01). The stock had a trading volume of 496,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,141. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,742 ($35.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,284 ($82.10). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,692.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,280.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.68. The company has a market capitalization of £26.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

