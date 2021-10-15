ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Update

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ASM International stock opened at $387.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 1.35. ASM International has a 1 year low of $137.90 and a 1 year high of $448.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $391.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.42.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $411.81 million during the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 18.42%.

ASMIY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. AlphaValue raised shares of ASM International to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.68.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

