ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Up 464.3% in September

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 464.3% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ASMVY stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. ASM Pacific Technology has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average is $38.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $1.0441 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th.

Separately, Mizuho lowered shares of ASM Pacific Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About ASM Pacific Technology

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

