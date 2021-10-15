Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Short Interest Update

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 165.0% from the September 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARGGY opened at $24.72 on Friday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc engages in designing, engineering and manufacturing luxury cars. Its current line-up comprises three core models of the new generation of products: one grand tourer (“”GT””) (DB11), one sports car (Vantage), and one super GT (DBS Superleggera). The company also produces one four-door, four-seat sports coupe (Rapide S), Aston Martin Vulcan and Vanquish Zagato models.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.