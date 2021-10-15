AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a £100 ($130.65) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a £105 ($137.18) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 9,601.54 ($125.44).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN stock opened at GBX 8,837 ($115.46) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £136.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,081 ($118.64). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8,547.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,195.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 64.80 ($0.85) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.35%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.