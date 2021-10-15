AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AstroNova from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

AstroNova stock opened at $16.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $122.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstroNova will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALOT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 41.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 178,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares during the period. Juniper Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the first quarter worth about $4,167,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 58.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 87,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

