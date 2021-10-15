Atheios (ATH) Price Tops $0.0011

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. In the last week, Atheios has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $50,456.44 and approximately $10.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 94.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 48,366,054 coins and its circulating supply is 44,187,156 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

