Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

Shares of NASDAQ ATHX opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of -1.71. Athersys has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $3.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Equities research analysts anticipate that Athersys will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $42,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Harrington sold 21,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $30,733.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Athersys by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 429,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Athersys by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 19,165 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Athersys by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Athersys by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,138,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,451,000 after purchasing an additional 426,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Athersys by 11.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 231,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 23,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

