Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Shares Down 1.3%

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) shares dropped 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.12 and last traded at $9.18. Approximately 7,478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 7,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

ATASY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Societe Generale raised Atlantia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33.

Atlantia SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the infrastructures and mobility network sectors. It operates through the following segments: Italian Motorways; Overseas Motorways; Italian Airports; Overseas Airports, Abertis Group, and Atlantia and Other Activities. The Italian Motorways segment involves in the management, maintenance, construction, and widening of the Italian motorway operators under concession.

