AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioEye Inc. engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing. It focuses on creating voice driven technologies to enhance the mobility, usability, and accessibility of the Internet based content in the United States. The company develops patented, Internet content publication, and distribution software that enables conversion of any media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on any Internet connected device. It offers Audio Internet (R), a software as a service technology platform to Internet and mobile publishers, developers, owners, and operators. AudioEye Inc. is based in Tucson, Arizona. “

Get AudioEye alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group cut AudioEye from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on AudioEye from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. AudioEye has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $121.53 million, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 55.65% and a negative net margin of 37.98%. On average, analysts predict that AudioEye will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Moradi purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $116,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carr Bettis sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $77,491.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,624.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AudioEye by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AudioEye by 1,486.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AudioEye by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AudioEye (AEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.