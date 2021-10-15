AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist lifted their price target on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $7,205,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 850,309 shares of company stock worth $104,206,526. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 89.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in AutoNation in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AN opened at $116.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $129.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.90.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

