AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Kiltearn Partners LLP

Kiltearn Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of AutoZone worth $26,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO traded up $18.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,735.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,719. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,738.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,621.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1,534.02.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $30.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,661.53.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

