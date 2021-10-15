Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells $4,939,500.00 in Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total value of $4,939,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $172.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.07. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.33 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of -183.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 1st quarter worth about $3,424,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Avalara by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Avalara by 1,069.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

