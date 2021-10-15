Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.99, but opened at $6.82. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Aveanna Healthcare shares last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 1,116 shares.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AVAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.65.

In related news, CFO David Afshar purchased 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $50,547.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,451.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth $179,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $436.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

