Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the second quarter worth $2,913,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Avid Technology by 235.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 23,979 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 167.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 61,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 38,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVID shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Avid Technology stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,485. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 1.37. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average of $29.56.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $94.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 5,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $162,415.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 678,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,888,332.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,219 shares of company stock worth $2,556,677 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

