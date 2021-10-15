Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.59 and last traded at $22.60. 2,458 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 4,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

The stock has a market cap of $140.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.97.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter.

Avidbank Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services. Through its subsidiary, it offers personal banking, corporate banking, corporate finance, and real estate lending services. The company was founded on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

