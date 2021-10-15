Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.59 and last traded at $22.60. Approximately 2,458 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 4,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Avidbank alerts:

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.69 million for the quarter.

Avidbank Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services. Through its subsidiary, it offers personal banking, corporate banking, corporate finance, and real estate lending services. The company was founded on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.