AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) PT Lowered to $25.00

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AVROBIO presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.70.

AVRO opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $255.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.37. AVROBIO has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $20.07.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08). Equities analysts anticipate that AVROBIO will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 5.5% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AVROBIO by 10.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in AVROBIO by 122.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AVROBIO by 112.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in AVROBIO by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

