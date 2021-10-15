Axa S.A. Buys Shares of 22,400 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Axa S.A. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,302,000 after acquiring an additional 23,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,366,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,846,000 after acquiring an additional 133,990 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,257,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $255.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.02. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.39 and a 52 week high of $260.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.