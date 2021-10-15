Axa S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Axa S.A. reduced its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.16% of Integer worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Integer by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Integer by 1,798.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Integer in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Integer in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Integer in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $233,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,333.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $99,242.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,663.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,772 shares of company stock worth $1,596,670 in the last ninety days. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITGR opened at $89.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.65. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $101.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $312.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.50 million. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITGR. KeyCorp raised their price target on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

