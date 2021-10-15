Axa S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 11.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 39.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 26,696 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $118.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.17. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $119.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

