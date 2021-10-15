Axa S.A. Purchases 6,500 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Axa S.A. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 928.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 25.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 24.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total value of $221,416.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,380.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total transaction of $2,264,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,628.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:BIO opened at $720.11 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $507.22 and a 12-month high of $832.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $774.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $679.93.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

