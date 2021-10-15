Axa S.A. Sells 36,133 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,133 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock worth $2,108,556. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.48. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. boosted their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

