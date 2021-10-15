Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AXTA. Mizuho assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at $45,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

