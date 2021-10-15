B. Riley Boosts Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $107.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.43% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.62.

PWR opened at $113.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $119.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.97.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,898,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $974,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

