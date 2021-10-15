B. Riley Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Landsea Homes in a report released on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Landsea Homes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $250.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

LSEA opened at $8.90 on Thursday. Landsea Homes has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 159.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.