B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price lowered by analysts at Raymond James to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 62.60% from the company’s previous close.

BTO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.90.

Shares of BTO stock opened at C$4.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.12. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.21 and a 52 week high of C$9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.37.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$457.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 100,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$486,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,632,602 shares in the company, valued at C$17,654,445.72. Also, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total transaction of C$144,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,741 shares in the company, valued at C$1,946,031.62. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,082 shares of company stock valued at $654,333.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

