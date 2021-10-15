Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) was upgraded by TheStreet from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Shares of BW opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $539.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.77. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $9.90.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $72,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BW. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

