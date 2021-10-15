Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $128.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BMI stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $102.07. The stock had a trading volume of 963 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,158. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.59. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter has a one year low of $70.72 and a one year high of $111.77.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 47.34%.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

In other Badger Meter news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $762,659.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,682.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $244,571.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,349.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,311 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Badger Meter stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 209,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,956 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.72% of Badger Meter worth $20,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.