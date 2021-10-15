Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.93.

Several brokerages recently commented on BANC. Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BANC remained flat at $$19.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,658. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $995.52 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.80. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2,512.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 77,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.