Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPCGF opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. Banco Comercial Português has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17.

Banco Comercial Português SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate, and Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other. The Retail Banking segment consists of Retail Network of Millenium bcp (Portugal), retail recovery division, and Banco ActivoBank.

