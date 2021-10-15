Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.73 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will report sales of $21.73 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.57 billion. Bank of America reported sales of $20.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year sales of $87.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.32 billion to $88.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $91.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $89.09 billion to $92.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $45.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83. The company has a market cap of $379.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 7.3% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 17,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

