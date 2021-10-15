Bank of America Upgrades Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $176.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $150.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark cut shares of Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $167.96 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $108.15 and a 52-week high of $169.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.01 and a 200-day moving average of $139.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The firm had revenue of $197.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth about $72,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

