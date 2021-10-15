Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 3,389.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 516,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501,858 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.81% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RYAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $513.08 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.74.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 7.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

