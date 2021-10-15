Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 162.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 75,560 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.10% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 251,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC opened at $27.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.40. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

