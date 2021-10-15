Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 66.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,574 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,148 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,476 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 410.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,942,000 after purchasing an additional 869,828 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,324,000 after purchasing an additional 350,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,747,000 after purchasing an additional 36,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 537,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88,762 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, October 8th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.06.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $84.19 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 140.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.21.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

