Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Bruker were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bruker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in Bruker by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bruker by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on BRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

BRKR opened at $76.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $40.57 and a 1 year high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

