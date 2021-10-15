Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 510,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,879 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthpoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 44,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIRI. Barclays upgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.35.

Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

