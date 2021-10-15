Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.31% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $13,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,099,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,618,000 after buying an additional 971,294 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,190,000 after buying an additional 645,328 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,583.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,535,000 after buying an additional 307,567 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $18,671,000. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $13,082,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $25,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $3,314,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 525,431 shares of company stock valued at $33,035,670. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.14.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $63.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.07. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $152.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.