Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,880 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $14,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 48.6% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $95,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $77.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.27. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $73.06 and a 12-month high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.79 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

