Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $14.33 Million Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,654 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.43% of Herc worth $14,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRI. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Herc by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Herc by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRI. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

HRI opened at $181.90 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.70 and a fifty-two week high of $182.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.83.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

