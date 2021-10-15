Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 238,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.31% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $13,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,865,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,662,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,260,000 after buying an additional 506,730 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,759,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $56.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $44.73 and a 52 week high of $59.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.04.

