Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 15,707 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $13,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 4.19. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.21 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. Analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LMAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

