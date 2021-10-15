Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 65,598 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,598 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.29% of Magnite worth $13,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Magnite by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Magnite by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in Magnite by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Magnite by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.43 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.95. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnite news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $169,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 264,897 shares in the company, valued at $8,956,167.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 3,396 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $91,080.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,672 shares of company stock worth $4,988,798 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

